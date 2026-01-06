 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Action
The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, underway from 1st December across venues in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided yet engaging encounters as teams battled for crucial points in the football tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
In Match 1, MYJ-GMSC produced a commanding performance to thrash Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC by 6–0. Despite Mumbai Soccer Prodigies enjoying slightly more possession (52%), MYJ-GMSC were far superior in attack, registering six shots, all on target, and converting them efficiently into goals. The Prodigies failed to manage a single shot on goal. Both sides remained disciplined with one foul each and no cards shown. The contest also saw equal offside calls (4 each), while MYJ-GMSC earned three corners compared to the Prodigies’ two, underlining their attacking dominance throughout the match.

In Match 2, Mumbai Ultras FC edged past Millat FC with a narrow 1–0 victory in a closely contested affair. Millat FC struggled offensively, failing to register a single shot, while Mumbai Ultras managed two shots, with one on target, which proved decisive. Discipline played a key role, with Mumbai Ultras receiving two yellow cards, while Millat FC maintained a clean disciplinary record. The match saw limited attacking opportunities, with corners ending 2–1 in favour of Millat FC, but Mumbai Ultras held firm defensively to secure all three points. The day’s results further intensified the competition in the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, highlighting both dominant team displays and tightly fought tactical battles.

