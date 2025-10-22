 ICC Womens World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In Indore
Cameron previously worked with the National Cyber Security Centre at the Northern Ireland Office and DFID (Department for International Development).

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Women’s World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In Indore | X / (Lindy Cameron)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, was spotted at Indore’s Holkar Stadium also known as Maharani Usharaje Trust Cricket Ground, on Wednesday. 

Cameron was enjoying the Women’s World Cup cricket match between England and Australia in Indore which is being held on October 22. 

Sharing her excitement on social media, she wrote about the match, noting that England started strong against Australia with 50/0 in the first 8 overs.

On her official X handle, she wrote, "And they’re off to a great start - 50/0 off the first 8 overs! Very excited to be here watching vs in Indore, India’s cleanest city."

article-image

At present, she is visiting Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and attending the match as part of her official trip.

Last match held on Oct 19

The 20th match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 was also held in Indore on October 19, featuring India against England. Around 18k tickets were sold for the game, while Usha Raje Holkar Stadium can accommodate roughly 30k spectators.

India v/s New Zealand on Oct 23

India set to clash with New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday at 3 pm.

Both teams are battling for the final semifinal spot, after Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified.

India and New Zealand are level on points, but India currently have the edge with a net run rate of +0.526, compared to New Zealand’s –0.245.

A victory for India would guarantee their place in the semifinals, while a loss could make their qualification dependent on other results and net run rate calculations.

