 Women's CWC 2025: High Stakes At Indore's Holkar Stadium As India Clashes With Ruthless England On October 19
Around 18,000 tickets have been sold for this match, while the stadium has a capacity of 30,000

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Women's WorldCup 2025: High Stakes At Indore's Holkar Stadium As India Clashes With Ruthless England On October 19 | Image: X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The highly anticipated, 20th clash of the Women's World Cup will be played in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday (October 19) between India and England.

According to reports, around 18,000 tickets have already been sold for this match, while the Usha Raje Holkar Stadium has a capacity of approximately of 30,000.

Must-win match

After two consecutive defeats against the Proteas and the Aussies, in the tournament, this game is a must win for the host country to confirm a comfortable spot in the top-4.

Previously, India has remained unbeaten in 7 ODIs played at the Usha Raje Holkar Stadium. The match is all set to commence at sharp 3 pm on Sunday.

Eyes on the homegrown star

All eyes lie are on the homegrown star, Kranti Gaud. A bowler from Chhatarpur, who is expected to benefit from playing at her home ground where she used to train in her initial days.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 549 runs in 10 matches at an average of 54.90. Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal has scored 344 runs in 10 matches at an average of 34.40.

England has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament till now. The last match England played against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain.

The Indian side currently on the 4th position on the points table with a run rate of +0.682 will not just have to secure a win in this match but also maintain a good net run rate to qualify.

The last ODI match between India and England was played in 2025 at Chester-le-Street, where Team India won by 13 runs while defending a target of 319 runs.

