MP News: Cows Run Over Villagers In Unique Century-Old Govardhan Puja Tradition In Ujjain

MP News: Govardhan Puja Celebrated With Unique Village Rituals In Badnawar, Harda & Others

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is celebrating Govardhan Puja after Diwali with enthusiasm and unique rituals on Wednesday.

The festival is celebrated a day after Diwali to worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill. It marks the day when Krishna lifted the hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains. The festival symbolises gratitude to nature, respect for cows and the importance of humility and faith. Devotees worship cows, offer food to Lord Krishna, and pray for prosperity and well-being.

Cows run over villagers

However, a unique ritual was witnessed by Ujjain’s Badnawar where villagers were seen laying down on the ground as cows were made to run over them. The century-old ritual is called Gauri Pujan in which cows are first bathed, adorned and then worshipped. It is mostly practiced in Bhidawad, Luhariya, and Ravadiya villages.

Locals believe this brings prosperity, fulfills wishes and ensures happiness in the community.

Cows cross over fire

Whereas, in Harda district, villagers guided their cattle over a small fire lit at the house entrance. It is believed that this ritual protects animals from illnesses throughout the year.

Bullfights organised

Meanwhile, in Barwani, the festival was marked with traditional bullfights held at the Dussehra ground, drawing large crowds.

According to local customs, before Diwali, young men who observe a ritual fast leave their homes on the day of Gyaras and stay at the village temple of Goddess Bhavani until the Govardhan Puja ceremony concludes.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma performs puja

In the capital city Bhopal, Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma performed Govardhan Puja at his office, Yuva Sadan. He carried out the rituals and worship of Lord Govardhan and sought blessings. He also performed Gau Puja, offered fodder to the cows, and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the state.