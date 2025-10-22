MP News: ₹2 Lakh Stolen In Broad Daylight From Jabalpur Fruit Trader's Shop, CCTV Captures Theft | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of theft in broad-daylight was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday, where ₹2 lakh in cash was stolen from a fruit trader’s shop.

At the time of the incident, the owner wasn’t present at the shop. However, the entire crime was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the store.

Watch the video here:

In the video, it can be seen that the accused arrived at the shop with an accomplice. He himself went to the drawer and told his accomplice to guard the way. He then broke open the drawer, stole the cash and valuables and handed it over to the accomplice. He tried to break the other drawer also, however, gave up after he failed.

According to information, the incident took place in Jabalpur’s agriculture market also known as Krishi Mandi.

Owner had kept cash for Diwali

Regarding the matter, the shop owner, Hemraj Bahare, said that he had performed Diwali puja at his shop along with his staff and had kept more than ₹2 lakh in the cash counter.

When he returned the next morning, he found the cash drawer broken open and the money missing.

On checking the CCTV footage, 2 thieves were seen breaking into the counter and stealing the cash.

The shopkeeper immediately lodged a complaint at the Vijaynagar police station. Police have begun an investigation and are using the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.