MP News: Social Media Influencer Tricked, Duped Of ₹50 Lakh By Cyber Criminals In Jabalpur; Threatened Of losing followers

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A social media influencer was tricked and forced to pay Rs 50 lakh, targeted by cyber criminals in Jabalpur.

They threatened to shut down his Instagram account and warned that he could lose 2 million followers.

The victim, Azim Ahmed, is a software engineer and content creator. He runs more than 96 Instagram accounts with a total of over 57 million followers.

He also owns a digital ad promotion company called WHOOPY, which helps brands promote their content online.

According to the complaint, the cyber criminals targeted an account with 2 million followers.

They claimed copyright violations and threatened strikes that could block or close the account. Using these threats, they tricked Ahmed and forced him to pay Rs 50 lakh.

The cyber cell has registered a case and started investigating to catch the criminals. Authorities have asked social media users and influencers to be careful and report any suspicious activity.

This case highlights how social media content creators and influencers are increasingly at risk from online threats, including hacking, blackmail, and other cybercrimes.

It shows that even popular accounts with millions of followers are not safe from cyber criminals who use threats and trickery to extort money.

Police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter. They are working hard to track down the cyber criminals responsible and ensure that they are caught and punished according to the law.

With Inputs From FP News Service