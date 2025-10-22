 Indore News: 3-Month Pregnant Woman Found Hanging After In-Laws Beat Her For Dowry On Diwali Night; Family Claims Murder
The woman, identified as Roshni, was married to Anand Arthe in April this year and was around three months pregnant.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-month pregnant woman hanged herself to death over alleged constant physical and mental torture by her in-laws for dowry in Indore on Tuesday.

Roshini's family claimed that she was murdered and later hanged to make it appear like a suicide case. They alleged that Roshni was beaten even on Diwali night and had told her mother about it over the phone.

The incident took place in Indore’s Azad Nagar area on Tuesday night, allegedly after facing harassment from her in-laws for dowry. The woman, identified as Roshni, was married to Anand Arthe in April this year and was around three months pregnant.

According to police, the incident took place when Roshni’s husband and brother-in-law had gone to the market. When they returned, Roshni’s brother-in-law Ajay went to her room to give her a food parcel but did not find her there.

On looking towards the balcony, he saw Roshni hanging. The family immediately rushed her to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead and informed the police.

Roshni’s family, who live in Kannod, reached Indore and accused her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law of physically and mentally torturing her for dowry. Her father, Hariprasad, alleged that Roshni was beaten even on Diwali night and had told her mother about it over the phone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The family claimed that Roshni was murdered and later hanged to make it look like suicide. However, police said that initial investigations suggest it to be a case of suicide. Officials added that further action will be taken based on the statements given by Roshni’s family.

