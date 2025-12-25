 Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months

Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months

Earlier, the authority completed a four-lane flyover at the same junction connecting MR-10 to the Super Corridor, significantly easing chronic traffic congestion at Luvkush Square. The flyover has also improved connectivity towards Ujjain and Banganga. Once the double-decker bridge becomes operational, traffic from Banganga will be ads.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for the state’s first and most ambitious double-decker bridge, currently under construction at Luvkush Square, has been pushed back by three to four months due to monitoring lapses and technical challenges faced by the contractor, according to IDA officials. The bridge was supposed to be completed by December this year.

With all 247 massive segments already launched using giant cranes, preparations are now underway for the crucial bow-string launching phase. The shape of the bridge is now visible on site, giving residents a glimpse of what is set to become a transformative solution to traffic.

Once completed, the bridge will carry metro services on the lower deck, while vehicular traffic will move on the upper deck at a height of nearly 72 feet.

Read Also
How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...
article-image

Built at a cost exceeding Rs 175 crore, the project also includes the conversion of the existing asphalt road beneath the bridge into a cement concrete surface to enhance durability.

FPJ Shorts
NMIA Takes Off Today As Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Commercial Operations, Making MMR India’s First Dual-Airport System
NMIA Takes Off Today As Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Commercial Operations, Making MMR India’s First Dual-Airport System
A Tale Of 2 Tarmacs: How NMIA Is Changing Mumbai’s Aviation Skyline
A Tale Of 2 Tarmacs: How NMIA Is Changing Mumbai’s Aviation Skyline
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Orders Immediate Scientific Measures
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Orders Immediate Scientific Measures
‘BMC Not Doing Anything, Turning A Blind Eye’: Bombay HC Warns Against Granting New Construction Permissions Amid Air Pollution Crisis
‘BMC Not Doing Anything, Turning A Blind Eye’: Bombay HC Warns Against Granting New Construction Permissions Amid Air Pollution Crisis

Notably, some of the longest and heaviest steel girders ever used in India, which have been manufactured in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, are being deployed here. After installing 40-metre-long steel girders, the authority will now use an approximately 65-metre-long central girder during bow-string launching, which requires specially designed heavy-duty cranes.

Earlier, the authority completed a four-lane flyover at the same junction connecting MR-10 to the Super Corridor, significantly easing chronic traffic congestion at Luvkush Square. The flyover has also improved connectivity towards Ujjain and Banganga. Once the double-decker bridge becomes operational, traffic from Banganga will be able to move directly towards Ujjain via the elevated route, further decongesting surface roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months

Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months

Indore News: City’s Deval Scores 99.99 Percentile; Over 100 Students Expect IIM Calls

Indore News: City’s Deval Scores 99.99 Percentile; Over 100 Students Expect IIM Calls

Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

Indore News: Over 44,000 Industrial Units Registered In 2 Years; More Than 1.70L Jobs Created

Indore News: Over 44,000 Industrial Units Registered In 2 Years; More Than 1.70L Jobs Created

Indore News: Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Pithampur, 21 Injured

Indore News: Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Pithampur, 21 Injured