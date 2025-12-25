Indore News: Double-Decker Bridge Deadline Pushed By Four Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for the state’s first and most ambitious double-decker bridge, currently under construction at Luvkush Square, has been pushed back by three to four months due to monitoring lapses and technical challenges faced by the contractor, according to IDA officials. The bridge was supposed to be completed by December this year.

With all 247 massive segments already launched using giant cranes, preparations are now underway for the crucial bow-string launching phase. The shape of the bridge is now visible on site, giving residents a glimpse of what is set to become a transformative solution to traffic.

Once completed, the bridge will carry metro services on the lower deck, while vehicular traffic will move on the upper deck at a height of nearly 72 feet.

Built at a cost exceeding Rs 175 crore, the project also includes the conversion of the existing asphalt road beneath the bridge into a cement concrete surface to enhance durability.

Notably, some of the longest and heaviest steel girders ever used in India, which have been manufactured in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, are being deployed here. After installing 40-metre-long steel girders, the authority will now use an approximately 65-metre-long central girder during bow-string launching, which requires specially designed heavy-duty cranes.

Earlier, the authority completed a four-lane flyover at the same junction connecting MR-10 to the Super Corridor, significantly easing chronic traffic congestion at Luvkush Square. The flyover has also improved connectivity towards Ujjain and Banganga. Once the double-decker bridge becomes operational, traffic from Banganga will be able to move directly towards Ujjain via the elevated route, further decongesting surface roads.