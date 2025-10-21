Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police continue their efforts to ensure smooth and safe movement on the city roads. As part of this drive, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number (7049107620) has been made available for citizens to report traffic-related issues.

On Monday, the helpline received a total of four complaints, out of which three were resolved immediately. The complaints included issues such as vehicles without proper lights causing road hazards, cars parked on the road outside houses and traffic congestion.

Acting swiftly, the police resolved three of these issues on the spot and also took action against those violating traffic rules.

Since the launch of the helpline, a total of 578 complaints have been received, of which 558 have been promptly resolved, while action is underway on the remaining 20.

The police urged people to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow and to report any traffic-related problems on the helpline number.

Action against heavy vehicles entering no-entry zone

Continuing their drive for better traffic management, traffic cops took action against heavy vehicle drivers who violated the city’s no-entry restrictions. Between the morning of October 20 and October 21, three heavy vehicles were found entering restricted zones during prohibited hours.

The police collected fines from the drivers and warned them to strictly follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in the city.