 Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Since the launch of the helpline, a total of 578 complaints have been received, of which 558 have been promptly resolved

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police continue their efforts to ensure smooth and safe movement on the city roads. As part of this drive, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number (7049107620) has been made available for citizens to report traffic-related issues.

On Monday, the helpline received a total of four complaints, out of which three were resolved immediately. The complaints included issues such as vehicles without proper lights causing road hazards, cars parked on the road outside houses and traffic congestion.

Acting swiftly, the police resolved three of these issues on the spot and also took action against those violating traffic rules.

Since the launch of the helpline, a total of 578 complaints have been received, of which 558 have been promptly resolved, while action is underway on the remaining 20.

FPJ Shorts
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health
Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health
UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old
UP: Case Registered Against 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Kidnapping And Raping 17-Year-Old

The police urged people to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow and to report any traffic-related problems on the helpline number.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Adinath Vastralaya In Neemuch; Blaze Doused After Hours of Overnight...
article-image

Action against heavy vehicles entering no-entry zone

Continuing their drive for better traffic management, traffic cops took action against heavy vehicle drivers who violated the city’s no-entry restrictions. Between the morning of October 20 and October 21, three heavy vehicles were found entering restricted zones during prohibited hours.

The police collected fines from the drivers and warned them to strictly follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Indore News: 3-Month Pregnant Woman Found Hanging After In-Laws Beat Her For Dowry On Diwali Night;...

Indore News: 3-Month Pregnant Woman Found Hanging After In-Laws Beat Her For Dowry On Diwali Night;...

MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: 'Betiyo Ki Taange Tod Dena…,' BJP's Ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur Publicly Asks Parents To...

MP News: 'Betiyo Ki Taange Tod Dena…,' BJP's Ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur Publicly Asks Parents To...

Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light,...

Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light,...