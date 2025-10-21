MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Adinath Vastralaya In Neemuch; Blaze Doused After Hours of Overnight Battle |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Valuables worth Rs 40-45 lakh was gutted in a massive fire which broke out on the second floor of Adinath Vastralaya, near Bade Balaji Mandir in Naya Bazaar on Monday night.

The shop owned by Pradeep Bhamawat was caught with flames and thick black smoke continued till 1.50 am. Three municipal fire brigades, supplemented by CISF and other teams worked tirelessly to control the blaze.

Due to lack of sufficient resources, the municipal fire brigade faced challenges in controlling the fire, though it came under control by 2.45 am. After three hours of effort extensive damage was reported.

Preliminary estimation suggests a loss of around Rs 40–45 lakh. Fire affected stock including kurtas, sarees, jackets and other ready-made garments. The exact figure will be assessed later due to burnt and fused stock.

The citizens criticised the absence of administrative officers and elected representatives at the site. Despite the tragedy, no casualties were reported and the community assisted in evacuation and fire containment. The cause of the fire remains unclear and investigation for the same is underway.

Fire from short circuit guts stored goods

Sardarpur: A massive fire broke out in a non-residential house in Shyampura village near Sardarpur on Diwali night, reducing stored goods to ashes.

The incident occurred between 1-1:30 am due to a suspected short circuit. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident, as owners, Ramesh and Govind, were visiting their relatives for Diwali celebrations.

The house was used for storing grains, bedding and other household items. Locals noticed flames rising from the building and rushed to help, attempting to extinguish the fire. Despite their efforts, the blaze spread quickly, destroying everything inside.

Sarpanch Dinesh Amaliar said that the fire brigade was informed immediately but reached the spot around 5 am, by which time the property had been completely burnt. Police arrived later in the morning and recorded a scene report.

Tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia confirmed that the fire broke out in a non-residential house and instructed the Patwari to assess and report the total damage. However, the Patwari is currently on Diwali leave, so the loss assessment will be completed after his return. Authorities assured that necessary steps will be taken once the report is submitted.