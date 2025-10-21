 Indore News: City Shines In Cleanliness, Food And Tax Compliance, Says CA BM Biyani
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CA BM Biyani, Accountant Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), has said that the people of the city have earned a special place in the country for cleanliness and food and similarly, they are disciplined in matters of taxation.

He said that every festival is celebrated here with such warmth and enthusiasm that is unmatched elsewhere in India.

Biyani was addressing here the Deepawali Milan Samaroh organised by the Tax Practitioners Association (TPA), Indore CA Branch and Income Tax Department.

The other guests of the programme were judicial member of ITAT Paresh Joshi, principal commissioner of Income Tax Department Rahul Raman, and principal commissioner of Income Tax Rajaram Sah.

Joshi said that events like Diwali Milan help to bridge the gap between the Bar and the Bench (the Department and CAs).

The relationship between the two ends enables them to provide excellent service in their respe

ctive fields. Principal commissioner of Income Tax Department Rahul Raman said that India is a country of diversity.

Diwali is celebrated for different reasons across the country, but the way of celebrating it is the same. Such festivals strengthen the spirit of a united India.

Indore News: Criminal Externed From District Arrested For Violating Order
Rajaram Sah said that income tax payers make a significant contribution to the country's development. He said that the Income Tax Department is now serving the country through tax administration with complete transparency and accountability.

Discussing the role of CAs in tax administration, he said that CAs and tax advisors are an important link between taxpayers and the Income Tax Department and CAs play a role of bridge in tax administration.

Earlier, CA JP Saraf, president of the TPA delivered the welcome address, stating that the way festivals are celebrated is changing over time. Due to increasing pollution, we should use environmentally friendly firecrackers. Chairman of the Indore CA branch CA Rajat Dhanuka said that Diwali inspires us to move from darkness to light.

CA Abhay Sharma, honorary secretary of Tax Practitioners Association, moderated the even. Former president CA SN Goyal expressed best wishes through his own poetry. The new TPA members directory was also unveiled on this occasion.

