Indore Govardhan Puja: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Collector Shivam Verma Worship Cow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Govardhan Puja was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in the district on Tuesday. Govardhan Puja and cow worship programmes were organized at all the cow shelters in the district.

The main ceremony was held at Ahilya Mata Gaushala, Jeev Daya Mandal Trust, in Pedmi village. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, collector Shivam

Verma, district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Siddharth Jain and other public representatives and officials from various departments specially attended the ceremony.

Minister Silawat, collector Verma and district panchayat CEO Jain performed Govardhan Puja and worshipped the cow. A large number of villagers, cow protectors and devotees also participated in the event held on the premises of the cow shelter.

Chief guest of the event minister Silawat highlighted the religious and cultural significance of Govardhan Parvat, saying that the festival symbolized our devotion to nature, cattle and rural life. He said that the service of cow and environmental protection were deeply connected.

Silawat praised the management of the cow shelter and said that the service undertaken by the Ahilya Mata Cow Shelter Jeev Daya Mandal Trust was an inspiration to society.

Collector Verma stated that cow rearing was a key pillar of the Indian economy. Continuous efforts were being made to promote cow rearing.

Minister Silawat, collector Verma and district panchayat CEO Jain performed Govardhan Puja with traditional rituals. They worshipped a cow and fed her jaggery and grass. A large number of panchayat representatives, social organizations and local citizens participated in the event.

Ladli Sisters felicitated

During the ceremony, Minister Silawat felicitated all the Ladli Sisters present in the event. He said that the state government was implementing numerous welfare schemes, including free rations to rural residents.

The Prime Minister’s housing schemes were also being implemented. Through the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water was being provided to every household.

He extended Diwali greetings to those present and celebrated Diwali with them. He also presented gifts to the Ladli Sisters.