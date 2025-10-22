Indore News: Traffic And Parking Plan For Women’s World Cup Match; Australia To Clash With England At Holkar Stadium

Indore Traffic And Parking Plan For Women’s World Cup Match; Australia To Clash With England | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic plan will be implemented in the city on Wednesday at Holkar Stadium due to the Women’s International World Cup match between Australia and England. The plan will remain effective from 1 pm until the end of the match.

People arriving from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel will enter the stadium through Janjeerwala Square, while those coming from Lantern Square can reach the venue on foot. Only vehicles with valid parking passes will be allowed to move toward the stadium area, and entry for all other vehicles will be restricted.

Vehicles with parking passes for Vivekanand School and the Basketball Complex will be allowed to enter from the Ghantaghar side. Vehicles with parking passes for ITC Abhay Prashal and areas inside or around the stadium will enter via Lantern Square or Yeshwant Club Road. For those without passes, parking facilities will be available at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS, and Pancham Ki Phel grounds on a first-come, first-served basis.

The road from Lantern Square to Janjeerwala Square will remain closed for general traffic from 1:00 pm until the match concludes. Only pass holders and emergency vehicles will be allowed. About one hour before the match ends, limited traffic may be allowed on one side of the road. Entry of heavy loading vehicles will be strictly prohibited on MG Road, Racecourse Road, Bhandari Bridge, and Rajkumar Bridge during the match hours.

From 1:00 pm until one hour before the match ends, traffic diversions will be in place. All types of passenger vehicles, except city buses and those with passes, will be diverted from Regal Square toward Madhumilan as needed. Autos and magics will only be allowed in the case of senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

Traffic from Geeta Bhavan Square toward Ghantaghar can move via Dhakkanwala Kuan toward Shreemaya or Madhumilan. Vehicles from Regal Square going toward MG Road, the High Court, or Palasia will be redirected toward Madhumilan. Only city buses and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigades will be permitted on this route.

Vehicles coming from Vijay Nagar toward Marimata via Industry House and Rajkumar Bridge can take the route through LIG Square, Patnipura, Pardesipura, Subhash Nagar, and Kulkarni Bhatta Bridge. Those travelling from Regal to Palasia can use the White Church–AB Road route. Vehicles from Malwa Mill toward Janjeerwala, Ghantaghar, and Industry House can go via Patnipura and LIG Square using AB Road. Vehicles from Shelby Hospital toward Lantern Square through Janjeerwala can use the New Palasia route near Bafna Bungalow.

This traffic arrangement will remain effective from 1:00 pm until the end of the match. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes and rely on city buses or other public transport to avoid inconvenience. For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar and High Court Square, from where they can walk to the stadium.

People are requested to avoid using routes from Palasia to Ghantaghar, High Court, and Regal Square; Malwa Mill to Lantern Square and High Court; Geeta Bhavan to Ghantaghar; and Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala during the match.

Since parking around the stadium is very limited, citizens are urged to use city buses and other public transport. The diversion plan may be adjusted based on crowd movement and traffic pressure.