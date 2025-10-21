 Indore News: Criminal Externed From District Arrested For Violating Order
The accused was found moving suspiciously within the Palasia area in violation of the order

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
Indore News: Criminal Externed From District Arrested For Violating Order | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday arrested a habitual offender, Sunny Verma (23), son of Kalu Verma, a resident of Awas Colony, Betma, who had been externed from entering Indore and adjoining districts due to his repeated criminal activities.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the Palasia Police Station team detained Sunny Verma while he was allegedly roaming in the area with the intention of committing a cognizable offence.

The operation was carried out under the ongoing drive to nab and take legal action against such criminals, following directives from police commissioner Santosh Singh.

The action was supervised by DCP Rajesh Vyas, additional DCP Ram Sneh, and ACP Tushar Singh, under the leadership of police inspector Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi, station in-charge of Palasia Police Station.

According to the official report, the District Magistrate, Indore, ordered on August 7 that Sunny Verma remain outside the limits of Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Khargone, and Khandwa districts for six months due to his criminal background.

However, on October 21, 2025, the accused was found moving suspiciously within the Palasia area in violation of the order. Following this, a case has been registered against Sunny Verma for violating the order.

