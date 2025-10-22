 MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

A man, under the influence of alcohol, entered the home of a 64-year-old woman and forcibly raped her. When the woman resisted, the man attempted to strangle her to death

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 64-Year-Old Woman Raped And Strangled By Drunk Man In Khandwa | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 64-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a drunk man in Khandwa district on Tuesday afternoon

According to reports, a young man, under the influence of alcohol, barged in the residence of a 64-year-old woman and sexually raped her. When the woman resisted, the man attempted to strangle her to death.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light,...
article-image

According to police, a case has been registered against Rajkumar, son of Sajjan, a resident of Kankaria, Harda district, for raping the woman.

The villagers arrived hearing her screams. The accused fled away after seeing the crowd approach.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Launches Digitised Service Records From Recruitment To Retirement Of All State Employees
Maharashtra Govt Launches Digitised Service Records From Recruitment To Retirement Of All State Employees
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?

The elderly woman stays ill and lives in her home most of the time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, the accused arrived at her home and raped her. After the rape, he attempted to kill her. She began screaming for help which made some young men to arrive and the entire village gathered then. The villagers then informed the police.

Read Also
MP News: Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In Chhatarpur; Locals Were Returning From...
article-image

Villagers reported that they rushed to the spot after the woman screamed but the rapist fled. People searched for him for a long time but were unable to find him.

The accused had been living at his sister and brother-in-law's house in the Mundi police station area for several years. He used to take irrigation contracts for farmers' fields during the Rabi season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Indore News: 3 Out Of 4 Traffic Related Complaints Resolved

Indore News: 3-Month Pregnant Woman Found Hanging After In-Laws Beat Her For Dowry On Diwali Night;...

Indore News: 3-Month Pregnant Woman Found Hanging After In-Laws Beat Her For Dowry On Diwali Night;...

MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: 'Betiyo Ki Taange Tod Dena…,' BJP's Ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur Publicly Asks Parents To...

MP News: 'Betiyo Ki Taange Tod Dena…,' BJP's Ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur Publicly Asks Parents To...

Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light,...

Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light,...