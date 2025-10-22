MP News: Man Rapes 64-Year-Old In Khandwa, Attempts To Kill Her For Resistance

MP News: 64-Year-Old Woman Raped And Strangled By Drunk Man In Khandwa | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 64-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a drunk man in Khandwa district on Tuesday afternoon

According to reports, a young man, under the influence of alcohol, barged in the residence of a 64-year-old woman and sexually raped her. When the woman resisted, the man attempted to strangle her to death.

According to police, a case has been registered against Rajkumar, son of Sajjan, a resident of Kankaria, Harda district, for raping the woman.

The villagers arrived hearing her screams. The accused fled away after seeing the crowd approach.

The elderly woman stays ill and lives in her home most of the time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, the accused arrived at her home and raped her. After the rape, he attempted to kill her. She began screaming for help which made some young men to arrive and the entire village gathered then. The villagers then informed the police.

Villagers reported that they rushed to the spot after the woman screamed but the rapist fled. People searched for him for a long time but were unable to find him.

The accused had been living at his sister and brother-in-law's house in the Mundi police station area for several years. He used to take irrigation contracts for farmers' fields during the Rabi season.