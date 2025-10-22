 Madhya Pradesh October 22 2025, Weather Update: State To Experience Bright, Sunny Day With Light, Cooler Breeze — Experts Advise Avoiding Direct Sun Between 12 To 3 PM
Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bright sunshine and gentle winds marked the start of Wednesday across most parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The day is turning out to be warm, pleasant, and perfect for outdoor plans.

According to meteorologists, the clear skies are a result of stable atmospheric conditions across central India.

“The weather will stay mostly dry this week, with only light clouds appearing in some western parts,” said a senior weather expert. He added that the heat may rise slightly over the next two days, but there’s no rain forecast for now.

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure between 12 noon and 3 pm. Evenings will be pleasant, with temperatures expected to drop to around 23°C, making it an ideal time for a stroll or outdoor gathering.

Morning temperatures hovered around 23–25°C in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, and are expected to climb to nearly 31°C by afternoon.

Bhopal woke up to clear skies with light north-easterly winds bringing a mild touch of humidity. The city is likely to see its maximum temperature touch 30°C by mid-afternoon.

Indore, on the other hand, is slightly warmer at 26°C already, with a few patches of haze seen early in the morning but no signs of rain.

Gwalior and Rewa are also enjoying bright, dry conditions, though a few areas might feel slightly hotter due to stronger sunlight.

