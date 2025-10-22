 MP News: Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In Chhatarpur; Locals Were Returning From Bageshwar Dham After 'Monia Dance'
The incident was reported immediately, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. With the help of Dial 112 and Rajnagar police, the injured were transported to the district hospital for treatment.

Harshita Rawat Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Kode village while returning from Bageshwar Dham after performing the traditional Monia dance.

Many of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital in serious condition.

According to information, the Monia troupe had come from Guman Ganj in the Ajaygarh police station area of Panna district.

They had visited Bageshwar Dham to perform the Monia dance, a local cultural tradition, and were on their way back when the accident occurred.

Medical staff are providing care for those in critical condition.

Local witnesses said the accident happened when the tractor trolley overturned near Kode village. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and police have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

District officials have appealed to locals to remain cautious while traveling on rural roads, especially during cultural events. The community has also come together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.

The injured continue to receive treatment, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

