Indore News: City Cleans Up Over 1,400 Tonnes Of Waste Overnight After Diwali Celebration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Living up to its title as India’s cleanest city, Indore once again turned festive chaos into civic pride by cleaning up the entire city within hours after Diwali night.

While residents enjoyed fireworks and celebrations till midnight, the city’s sanitation force began its mission at 3 am -- ensuring by sunrise, Indore gleamed as if the night’s festivities had never happened.

More than 1,400 tonnes of waste, including firecracker remains, decorative materials and packaging litter, were collected and processed overnight. Teams from Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Integrated Waste Management (IWM) and other allied units worked across all major zones in perfect coordination.

The operation began from crowded commercial areas and marketplaces, followed by residential colonies, mohallas and narrow lanes. A fleet of 23 mechanised cleaning machines, along with hundreds of safai mitras and IWM staff, were deployed on ground duty.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav personally reviewed the post-Diwali operation and appreciated the tireless efforts of sanitation workers.

“Cleaning dustbins and roadside waste after large celebrations is a major challenge,” Bhargav said. “This year, special focus was given to these areas, and we ensured timely transfer of waste from Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) to the processing sites,” he added.

In a strong show of leadership, municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav himself reached the field at 3 am to monitor the cleanliness drive. He inspected various areas, reviewed team deployment and motivated workers engaged in overnight cleaning. His on-ground supervision ensured that all arrangements worked seamlessly and waste was cleared in record time.

To maintain efficiency, IMC had kept its own tractors, dumpers, and sanitation vehicles ready across different locations. A time-bound waste transfer system was implemented from every GTS to the processing centres to prevent accumulation.

“During festivals like Diwali and Rang Panchami, waste generation multiplies. Yet Indore once again showed that cleanliness and celebration can go hand in hand,” said Bhargav.

By early morning, major roads, markets and colonies sparkled clean -- reaffirming why Indore consistently tops the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Residents woke up to spotless streets, unaware of the quiet efficiency and commitment displayed through the night by the city’s safai mitras, IWM teams, and civic officials.