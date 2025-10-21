Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Celebrate Diwali With Children And Employees | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Embodying the spirit of Deepawali light, hope and mutual affection, collector Shivam Verma celebrated the festival of lights in a special way on Monday.

He visited the Government Child Protection Home and celebrated Diwali with the children. He had a cordial meeting with them, lit lamps and firecrackers and distributed sweets and gifts. The joy and enthusiasm on the children's faces made the atmosphere even more joyful.

On this occasion, the collector said that celebrating Diwali with the children brought a unique sense of happiness and joy. Seeing the smiles on these innocent faces filled my heart with joy.

I wished the children a bright future and explained to them the significance of Diwali. He extended his heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the district on the occasion of Diwali, saying that this festival should bring happiness, prosperity, and light to everyone's lives.

Celebrated Diwali with employees

After celebrating Diwali with the children at the Government Child Protection Home, he unexpectedly visited the Collector office building.

There, he extended Diwali greetings to the security personnel and other staff on duty. He included everyone in the joy of the festival by distributing sweets and engaging in cordial conversations.