MP News: 2 Children Of Die Of ‘Food Poisoning’ In Sehore; Another Child Is Undergoing Treatment | Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two children have died due to alleged food poisoning in Sehore district during Diwali.

As a result, the deaths turned the joy of Diwali into melancholy for the family in Kachnariya village in the Ashta block of Sehore district on Monday when three children took ill after consuming the medicines.

Another child is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal. Three children of the family down with diarrhoea were taken to a private clinic in Kothri village.

They were discharged from the clinic at night. When the family members gave them the medicines prescribed by a doctor at the clinic, the conditions of the children deteriorated.

So, they were taken to the Ashta Civil Hospital, where one of the children, Anshika, died, and then the eight-year-old boy, Vansh, lost his life in the morning. Afterwards, another girl, Vanshika, whose condition also deteriorated, was rushed to the Hamidia hospital, Bhopal.

The father of the three children, a daily wage earner, Ahiklesh Malviya, said they were preparing for Diwali. Everyone in the family consumed ‘Daal Baati’ prepared for the occasion, but nothing happened to anyone.

When the children began to vomit, he took them to a private clinic in the neighbouring village, where the doctor gave them an injection and prescribed some medicines, Malviya said.

Their conditions were so bad that the girl died in the morning, and afterwards, the boy, Vansh, too, lost his life, he said. A member of the Sehore district Panchayat, Kamal Singh Chouhan, met the family members and demanded a probe into the incident.

In charge of the Kotri primary health centre, VK Dohre met the family members of the children and took feedback on the cause of the deaths. According to officials, the medicines given to the children by the private were apt for loose motion and vomiting.

Action will be taken after probe: BMO

The block medical officer of Ashta Civil Hospital, Dr Amit Mathur, said a boy and a girl died in Kachnaria village. A girl has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

An inquiry is underway, and whosoever is found guilty will be punished, he said.