MP News: SC Tags EWS Petition With 27% OBC Reservations; Solicitor General Had Objection To Separate Hearing

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has tagged Special Leave Petition (SLP) regarding EWS reservations with 27 per cent OBC reservations following objection of Solicitor General Tusar Mehta against separate hearing on EWS reservations in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Now, SLPs(c) filed in the Supreme Court against the orders passed by the Jabalpur High Court will be heard along with the transfer petition challenging the EWS reservation.

During the hearing, on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta along with K M Nataraj strongly objected to the separate hearing of the petitions in the Chief Justice's bench and saying that all the cases of the State of Madhya Pradesh are pending in another bench, with which these cases should also be linked.

They objected to the Chief Justice's Division Bench hearing a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate against the 87-13% formula applied in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's selection examinations and the preparation of the merit list against the rules.

The Madhya Pradesh government objected to the preliminary hearing, without notice, of the special leave petitions challenging the constitutionality of the orders passed by the Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the petitions filed against circular dated, September 29, 2022 issued by the GAD.

Government also got the petition challenging the EWS reservation in the Madhya Pradesh High Court transferred from the High Court to the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate Rameshwar Singh Tahkur, Senior Advocate Varun Thakur, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said that the said case is related to EWS and there is no similarity between this case and the said case, yet the Supreme Court has tagged both the cases with transfer petitions.

The next hearing of which will be held on November 9. All the OBC reservation cases will be heard along with this petition in next hearing.