 MP News: Congress Targets Government For Not Getting Funds For Central Schemes; Patwari & Kamal Nath Raise The Issue
The state has received the lesser amount for some schemes and just a little amount for a few central schemes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has raised the issue of the lesser amount of funds the state is getting for the Central schemes.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that the state received Rs 8,000 crore out of Rs 44,000 crore for the central schemes in the first six months.

The state government should rein in the poor financial management and make efforts to get funds from the Central Government.

The Congress demanded the state show a sense of urgency in getting funds released by the Centre.

