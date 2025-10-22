Indore News: School Students Engage In Design Thinking, CBSE Pushes Creativity | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students in Indore will now take part in activities designed to boost creativity, innovation, and design thinking, following a new initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

With only 45% of Indian graduates currently employable in their fields, the move aims to equip young learners with skills that are vital for the future workforce.

Design-driven industries—such as textiles, footwear, electronics, and digital products—contribute over Rs15 lakh crore (approximately $200 billion) annually to India’s GDP and provide jobs to millions.

Recognising this, CBSE is encouraging schools to introduce design skills early, helping students prepare for careers in these important sectors.

To support this effort, CBSE has launched a National Design Contest open to students from Classes IX to XII across its affiliated schools. The contest challenges students to address real-world problems through design, covering themes such as everyday problem solving, sustainability and circularity, ergonomics and user-centricity, local crafts and materials, and digital product interfaces.

UK Jha, CBSE coordinator, said, “This contest is more than a competition; it is an opportunity for students to develop critical skills like empathy, observation, and innovation. These are essential competencies for today’s fast-changing world.”

Manoj Bajpai, CBSE resource person, added, “By participating, students not only build their creativity but also gain practical experience in problem-solving and design thinking, which will enhance their future employability.”

The competition is conducted in stages, starting with schools submitting entries by the end of October. Regional contests will be held in mid-November at Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) campuses nationwide, with national-level winners announced at the end of November. Winners receive joint certificates from CBSE and FDDI, medals, cash prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, and a 50% fee concession for undergraduate courses at FDDI.

Bhawna Pujari, school principal, highlighted the importance of such initiatives: “Encouraging students to think creatively through design education nurtures problem-solving abilities and innovation, which are crucial for India’s growth and development.”

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, promoting experiential and multidisciplinary learning. It aims to create a pipeline of skilled, creative individuals ready to contribute to India’s ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

By integrating design education into school curricula and providing platforms like the National Design Contest, CBSE hopes to transform young minds, supporting the growth of India’s design-driven industries and preparing students for future challenges.

