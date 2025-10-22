IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios

Image: BCCI Women/ICC/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has reached a crucial juncture, and all eyes will be on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where India will face New Zealand in a must-win encounter on Thursday at 3 PM. The stakes couldn’t be higher as both teams find themselves fighting for the last remaining semifinal spot, with Australia, England, and South Africa having already sealed their places.

India and New Zealand currently share the same number of points, but India hold a stronger position thanks to a superior net run rate of +0.526, compared to New Zealand’s –0.245. This advantage means that a win for India would secure their passage to the semifinals without depending on other results. However, a loss could complicate matters, forcing them to rely on other teams’ outcomes and net run rate permutations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India began the tournament with promise but lost momentum after consecutive defeats against Australia, England, and South Africa. These setbacks have pushed them into this virtual quarterfinal. New Zealand’s campaign, on the other hand, has been marred by rain-affected matches and inconsistency. Their performances have fluctuated, and now they must win not only this match but also their remaining fixtures to keep their hopes alive.

Pitch Conditions and Qualification Scenarios

The DY Patil surface is known for its bounce and batting-friendly conditions. Teams batting first have often posted competitive totals, although dew could play a major role in the second innings. For India, the key will be a solid start from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, followed by stability from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle order. Their bowlers, especially Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur, will have to keep things tight early on and make the most of the new ball.

For New Zealand, experienced all-rounder Sophie Devine remains the biggest threat. The team will rely heavily on her and the pace duo of Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr to dismantle India’s batting order. Given their weaker net run rate, the White Ferns may also look to win by a significant margin to boost their chances of qualification.

As for India’s semifinal scenario, it is straightforward: a win against New Zealand will guarantee them a semifinal berth. If India lose to New Zealand, but manage to beat Bangladesh in their final league game, their progression will depend on other results and net run rate comparisons. However, losing both remaining matches would eliminate them from contention altogether. For New Zealand, winning both of their remaining games is the only way to stay alive in the tournament.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match?

The toss for the match between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on October 23 will take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu