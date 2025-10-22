 IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat In Series Opener?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat In Series Opener?

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat In Series Opener?

Team India are gearing up to draw the three-match ODI series against Australia, with the Adelaide Oval set to host the fixture on October 23, Thursday. The Men in Blue will hope for an inspirational outing across facets after being comprehensively outplayed in the opening game of the series in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
India vs Australia. | (Credits: X)

Team India are gearing up to draw the three-match ODI series against Australia, with the Adelaide Oval set to host the fixture on October 23, Thursday. The Men in Blue will hope for an inspirational outing across facets after being comprehensively outplayed in the opening game of the series in Perth.

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy tenure didn't get off to the most auspicious of starts as the Men in Blue succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in what was a hugely rain-affected encounter in Perth. The match also ensured that the final phase of the careers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn't get off to a good beginning as they perished cheaply. Hence, they will be chuffed to return to what is expected to be a good batting surface in Adelaide as the tourists hope to bring all of their facets together.

Australia, meanwhile, will be wary of a dangerous Indian side that is fully capable of bouncing back. The hosts are likely to welcome Alex Carey and Adam Zampa back into the line-up. Zampa is likely to replace Matthew Kuhnemann in the playing eleven, while Carey could be drafted in for Matt Renshaw, who put on a promising show in the opening game. Australia will, nevertheless, be expecting runs from Travis Head after his modest outings this year.

Australia vs India ODI series squads

FPJ Shorts
RBI's Gold Reserves Cross 880 Metric Tonnes By September
RBI's Gold Reserves Cross 880 Metric Tonnes By September
RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania - VIDEO
RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania - VIDEO
Bengaluru Airport Staff Recovers Passenger's Lost Bag With Help Of His UPI Transaction, Appreciation Post Wins Hearts
Bengaluru Airport Staff Recovers Passenger's Lost Bag With Help Of His UPI Transaction, Appreciation Post Wins Hearts
'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans & Players Offer Condolences
'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans & Players Offer Condolences

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in Adelaide will take place at 8:30 am IST on October 23, while the play will kickstart at 9:00 am IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Disney Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans &...

'I Couldn't Hold You...': Pakistani Cricketer Aamir Jamal Mourns Loss Of Newborn Daughter; Fans &...

ICC Womens World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In...

ICC Womens World Cup 2025: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron Cheers England vs Australia In...

'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK...

'Ye Toh Inka Roj Ka Hai': Netizens Troll Salman Agha After Hilariously Dropping A Catch During PAK...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat...

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat...

IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details &...

IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details &...