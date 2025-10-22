IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: When & Where To Watch As Team India Hope To Draw Level in Adelaide After Defeat In Series Opener?

India vs Australia. | (Credits: X)

Team India are gearing up to draw the three-match ODI series against Australia, with the Adelaide Oval set to host the fixture on October 23, Thursday. The Men in Blue will hope for an inspirational outing across facets after being comprehensively outplayed in the opening game of the series in Perth.

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy tenure didn't get off to the most auspicious of starts as the Men in Blue succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in what was a hugely rain-affected encounter in Perth. The match also ensured that the final phase of the careers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn't get off to a good beginning as they perished cheaply. Hence, they will be chuffed to return to what is expected to be a good batting surface in Adelaide as the tourists hope to bring all of their facets together.

Australia, meanwhile, will be wary of a dangerous Indian side that is fully capable of bouncing back. The hosts are likely to welcome Alex Carey and Adam Zampa back into the line-up. Zampa is likely to replace Matthew Kuhnemann in the playing eleven, while Carey could be drafted in for Matt Renshaw, who put on a promising show in the opening game. Australia will, nevertheless, be expecting runs from Travis Head after his modest outings this year.

Australia vs India ODI series squads

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

When and where to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The toss for the match between India and Australia in Adelaide will take place at 8:30 am IST on October 23, while the play will kickstart at 9:00 am IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Disney Jio Hotstar.