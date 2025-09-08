PKL 12: Pune's Shridhar Kadam Is Making Waves In The League At All Of 18

Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) Season 12 is on in full swing and Pune's Shridhar Kadam is flexing his muscles with the Gujarat Giants this time around.

The 18-year-old shared his thoughts on the season ahead and his kabaddi journey in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts..

Shridhar, can you tell us about your kabaddi journey and how it started?

I started playing Kabaddi when I was about 12–13 years old, back in school. My friends would go to play and they encouraged me to join. From there I started at a local club, and then moved into an academy called Shivneri Krida Sankul. With the guidance of my coaches — Rajendra Rajale Sir, Satish Wadhra Sir, and later Pravin Niwale Sir. I got my basics right and soon began playing in sub-junior nationals. That’s where my journey as a professional really began.

What have been the highs of your career so far?

Playing in two Sub-Junior Nationals was a big moment for me, and later getting selected from there into SAI Gandhinagar was another big step. At SAI, I learned what it really means to prepare for professional Kabaddi under the guidance of Jaivir Sharma sir who is currently with us at Gujarat Giants. Winning silver at the Khelo India Youth Games this year was also very special. And of course, being picked for the PKL is the biggest high so far and to become the first player after Pravin Niwale sir to feature at this stage from my village.

How did you break into the PKL and how has your experience been so far?

After performing in the sub-juniors and Khelo India Youth Games, I got noticed and eventually earned the chance to be part of Gujarat Giants. For me, PKL is a dream platform, it’s the biggest stage for Kabaddi after IPL in India. The atmosphere, the professionalism, the management and coaches, everything has been amazing. I feel very lucky to start my PKL career with Gujarat Giants. Also grateful to Adani Sportsline for giving me this wonderful platform, they always give chance to youngsters like me.

What are your targets for this season with Gujarat Giants?

This season my focus is on giving my 100% whenever I get the opportunity, learning as much as I can from my teammates and coaches, and contributing to the team’s success. I truly believe Gujarat Giants can be the best team this season, and I want to play my part in making that happen.

What in your opinion are your strengths in the game and what are you working on?

I would say my strength is discipline and the hard work I put into practice. I try to stay very focused and always give extra effort in training. At the same time, I am working on improving my skills continuously, in bonus points and running touches, and also, at this level, every small improvement counts.

You aspire to represent India some day and what efforts are you making in that direction?

Yes, my dream is to wear the India jersey one day. For that, I am putting in maximum effort in training and matches, listening closely to my coaches, and working hard on fitness and technique. I know that consistency and discipline will be key if I want to get there.

Who do you look up to for inspiration in kabaddi or do you have an inspiration from another sport?

From my village, there is Praveen sir who played PKL before me, and he showed us that it’s possible to reach this stage. I love raiding of Naveen Kumar Goyat. He is also my inspiration.