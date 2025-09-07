Sridevi Sacrificed Her ₹70 Lakh Fee For Mom To Bring AR Rahman On Board, Reveals Boney Kapoor: 'We Couldn't Afford Him'

Actress Sridevi passed away in 2018 in her hotel room in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Mom, her 300th and final film before her death, was regarded as one of her finest performances, where she played a vengeful mother seeking justice for her daughter's rape. Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband and the producer of Mom, revealed that the late actress sacrificed Rs 70 lakh of her fees for the film just to bring AR Rahman on board for its music.

Sridevi Sacrificed ₹70L Fee For Mom To Bring AR Rahman On Board

On YouTube channel Game Changers, Boney said, "During Mom’s shoot, we wanted to take AR Rahman, but he was expensive and we couldn’t afford him. Obviously, we had set aside an amount for Sridevi‘s fees, but she said that I don’t want balance money, which was a substantial amount of Rs 50-70 lakh. She told me not to give her that amount, but to take Rahman for the film instead."

Sridevi Refused To Share Room With Boney Kapoor During Mom Shoot

Further, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor lauded her commitment, sharing that she even refused to share a room with him during the shoot of Mom. He revealed that the version they finally shot was the 21st draft of the script. Most of the film was shot in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and later in Georgia, but during this entire period, he and Sridevi never shared a room.

Boney added, "She told me that she didn’t want to be distracted. She was so obsessed by that character that she didn’t want to be distracted by being a real wife. She wanted to remain the character of mom in the film."

During the silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025, Boney announced a sequel to Sridevi's Mom, with the unexpected twist that their daughter Khushi Kapoor will be taking on the lead role.

Boney said, "I have watched all of Khushi's films. Archies, Loveyappa and Nadaaniyaan. I am planning a film with her too after No Entry. It would be a movie with Khushi. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection."

Mom Cast

Released in 2017, Mom starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, and Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.