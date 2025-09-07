 Director Vikram Bhatt Pens Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt's Death: 'She Was In Pain For Last Few Months...'
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away on September 6, at 85 after a prolonged illness. He shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle and wrote, "She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now. Grief is cyclic in nature, and time will heal all wounds."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother passed away on Saturday, September 6, at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. While the exact cause of her death remains unknown, a day later, Vikram issued his first statement and penned an emotional note, revealing that his mother had been in pain for the past few months and that he is now certain she is in a better place.

On Sunday, Vikram spoke about how grief is cyclic in nature. He added, "At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before."

The filmmaker shared, "I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all. My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me. "

Varsha last rites were performed in Versova, Mumbai, at 2:00 pm in the presence of close family members on Saturday.

She was the wife of noted cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, the man behind the lens of iconic films such as Aashiqui, Sadak, Agneepath, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Vikram Bhatt Work Front

Vikram is gearing up for the sequel to his 2011 release Haunted – 3D, titled Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past.

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, who played the lead in the original, will reprise his role in the sequel. Reality show star and actress Chetna Pande has been cast as the female lead, while the first instalment featured Pia Bajpayee.

