Fire Breaks Out At Shiv Thakare's Home In Mumbai's Goregaon; Bigg Boss 16 Contestant's Fans Worried

A fire broke out at Shiv Thakare's house in Mumbai's Goregaon. The fire has caused extensive damage, and the videos and pictures of the house have been circulating on social media. This news has left Shiv's fans worried, and they are wondering whether Bigg Boss 16 contestant is safe or not.

Shiv's house is in the Kolte Patil Verve building in Goregaon. As per the reports, the actor has not incurred any injury. A statement from the Bigg Boss 16 contestant team read, "@shivthakare9 faced a mishap this morning as there was a fire breakout at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor has not incurred any injury, but the house faced the brunt! (sic)"

As the inside pictures of Shiv's house went viral on social media, fans started commenting and asking about his and his family's health update. A user commented, "Hope he and his family is safe." Another wrote, "Arey shive to kal Bhopal me they..hope everyone is safe😢." Many fans commented, "Hope Shiv is safe."

Shiv Thakare was not in Mumbai when the fire broke out at his residence. Yesterday, while returning from an event in Bhopal, the actor shared a picture on social media showing Air India welcoming him on board.

Who Is Shiv Thakare?

Shiv Thakare is an Indian reality TV personality who was born and brought up in Mumbai. His television journey began with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. Later, he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, winning the show after turning heads around with his fearless personality.

In 2020, Shiv became a judge on MTV Roadies Revolution. In 2022, Shiv was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Season 16 (Hindi). After gaining fame and name in the Television world, Shiv launched his own deodorant brand named 'B Real.'