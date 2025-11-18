 'Salman Khan Ka Samay Thik Nahi Hai': Astrologer Predicts Actor Will Face Health Issues In 2026, Films Won't Work - VIDEO
'Salman Khan Ka Samay Thik Nahi Hai': Astrologer Predicts Actor Will Face Health Issues In 2026, Films Won't Work - VIDEO

Astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh claimed that 2026 will bring contrasting fortunes for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with the Pathaan star expected to grow stronger professionally, while Salman may face setbacks. He predicted health complications for Salman along with a lack of success in films. In April 2025, another astrologer had also warned of a challenging period ahead for Salman

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

A new astrology-based prediction about Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is making waves on social media after a video from a podcast featuring astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh surfaced online. In the clip, Singh claimed that 2026 will bring contrasting fortunes for the two actors, with Shah Rukh expected to grow stronger professionally, while Salman may face serious setbacks.

According to Singh, “Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge aur Salman Khan ka downfall rahega. SRK ke sath ishwari shakti hai jo koi dharm-majhab nahi dekhti. Unhone apne aap ko usi ke hisaab se set kar liya hai aur usi ke kaaran vo aage badhte hai.”

article-image

He further added that Shah Rukh’s spiritual alignment and discipline will continue to push him forward in the coming years.

The astrologer painted a grim picture for Salman and predicted health complications along with a lack of success in films. “Salman ka bilkul bhi samay theek nahi hai. Health issues hoga unka. Filmon mein vo koi chamatkaar nahi dikha paayenge,” Singh said during the podcast.

This is not the first time alarming predictions have been made about the actor’s future. In April 2025, celebrity astrologer Geetanjali Saxena had also warned of a challenging period ahead for Salman. Speaking to Hindi Rush, she said Salman’s films were unlikely to perform well in the near term and advised him against releasing any more movies that year. “Professionally, this year is not good for him. He should not try to release any other film this year,” she had said.

article-image

Saxena had also cautioned that 2026 could bring potential health or safety concerns for the actor. “He has to be extremely careful after April next year, the entire year. Jo unhe bahar jaana hai, kaam karna hai, he should work till March, and then from March take a break. It can be an accident or a surgery. But agar hoga bhi kuch, so this person will escape it,” she added.

Neither Salman nor Shah Rukh has responded to these predictions.

