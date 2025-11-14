 Salman Khan Goes 'Aahhhhaaa' As He Stretches His Leg In Backstage Photo Ahead Of Da-Bangg Tour, Netizens Laud His Fitness
Actor Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show in Doha, offered fans a glimpse of his fitness. Just hours before the event, he shared a backstage picture of himself stretching his leg. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black jeans, he rested his left leg on a man's shoulder. Along with the photo, he added a humorous caption which read, "Aahhhhaaa"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show in Doha, gave a glimpse of his fitness recently. On FRiday (November 14), hours before the show, he shared a picture in which he is seen stretching his leg.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans, Salman rested his left leg on a man's shoulder. The backstage photo was shared with a funny caption that read, "Aahhhhaaa."

Check out his post here:

Fans reacts to Salman Khan's latest photo

Soon after he shared the post, netizens admired his flexibility as well as his dedication to fitness.

While celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section, a fan wrote, "Sher ho bhai aap...sher."

"Bhai to bhai hai majak thodi hai. Bhai ka jalwa hai," commented another fan.

"Fitness level...😮❤️🔥🔥🔥" read another comment, whereas a fan wrote, "Omg fitness level 💪🏻🎚️🎚️."

A few days back, Salman flaunted his ripped body with a cheeky caption that read, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things… this is without letting go)."

Da-Bangg Tour

This year, Da-Bangg Tour is scheduled to take place in Qatar on November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre.

Other celeb who will perform with Salman are Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Deva, Stebin Ben and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman, who was last seen in Sikander, will be seen next in Battle Of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw.

Battle Of Galwan is slated to release next year, however, the makers have not announced its release date yet.

Salman is also busy with the shoot of the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 19.

