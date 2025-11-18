 SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 Finale: Will Sapesan WIN The Show? Fans Share Their Verdict
Six contestants- Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, Sreehari and Shivani have secured their place in the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 finale. As Zee Tamil announced the finale date, fans flooded the comments, strongly backing Sapesan as the potential winner. Many labeled him as the 'deserving title holder'.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 | Instagram

Six contestants have entered SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 finale episode. The six finalists of the season are- Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, Sreehari, and Shivani. As the finale episode approaches, many are left wondering who will win the show.

As the makers announced the release date and time of SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 finale, fans started flooding the comment section writing about who could potentially be the winner of the season. A huge bunch of fans commented, "Title winner Sapesan." Another wrote, "This season is my most favorite because my most favorite is Sapesan."

Writing a long note for their favourite contestant, a user commented, "From day 1 until today, u have performed amazingly with many golden moments in every round.Now,at this final stage,all your talent is paying off. To be honest, U are the 1 who truly deserves the title. We are praying for your success, dear @sapeshharmonics." However, these are just speculations. Let us further wait to see whether Sapesan will win the season's title or not.

SaReGaMaPa Seniors Season 5 Finale Release Date & Time

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 finale will air on Sunday, 23 November, with the grand episode scheduled for 5 pm. Viewers can catch the finale on Zee Tamil or stream it on ZEE5. The much-awaited episode will feature spectacular performances, emotional moments and the announcement of this season’s deserving winner, bringing the musical journey to a thrilling close.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 was launched in May 2025, bringing together 20 talented singers chosen from nationwide auditions.

The season boasts an impressive judging panel featuring Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, Shweta Mohan, S. P. Charan and Karthik, each adding their own musical expertise. Hosted by the ever-energetic Archana Chandhoke, the show continues to celebrate seasoned voices and exceptional musical talent.

