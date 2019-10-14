Ex SaReGaMaPa Li’L Champs winner Azmat Hussain revealed his dark past in Indian Idol 11’s audition

The most popular singing reality television show Indian Idol is coming back to small screen with its 11th season. It is being renewed with power packed judges panel includes Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik.
Currently, the auditions are going on of the show and there are a bunch of talented singers that are participating in the show this year and fans are excited to know about them.
In a recent episode, one of the contestants named as Azmat Hussain caught the eyeballs, Azmat has won SaReGaMaPa Li’L Champs 8 years ago. Judge Neha Kakkar recognized Azmat as he entered on stage. During the chat with Azmat, he unfolds some dark part of his past since he won the reality show.
In a video, Azmat shared how his life changed after the big win but not in a good way. He revealed that he was spoiled by a bad influence and went through a phase of drug addiction. He also added that he started hating his voice and even stopped singing.
The boy received a lot of support on social media and even the show’s judge, Vishal Dadlani also tweeted in support of Azmat saying, “We will do whatever we can to encourage him, this I promise you. The vocal coaches at Indian Idol will definitely help #Azmat find his voice again, and we will try to help him recover his love for music.”
