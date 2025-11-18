Saif Ali Khan Buys 2 Office Units In Mumbai's Andheri For ₹30.75 Crore

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently bought two commercial office units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for a total of Rs 30.75 crore, according to property registration documents.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the combined area of the two units is 5,681 sq ft and they are located in the Kanakia Wallstreet building. The purchase also includes six car parking spaces, the documents reportedly reveal.

The seller of the office spaces is Apiore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharmaceutical company, the records show.

This marks another high-profile real estate acquisition by the actor, who has previously invested in properties across Mumbai.

Andheri East is a hub for offices and corporate establishments. It is among Mumbai’s most sought-after commercial hubs, well-connected by road, rail, and metro, and located close to the airport. The locality’s proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel makes it a preferred choice for both businesses and professionals.

Saif has joined a growing list of Bollywood stars making strategic property investments, from luxury land parcels to prime commercial spaces in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Jewel Thief which released on a OTT platform. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

He will next be seen in Dining With The Kapoors and in the film Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.