Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan Buys Office Space Worth ₹13 Crore In Andheri

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has expanded his real estate portfolio with a major commercial investment in Mumbai. Along with his parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, the actor recently purchased an office space worth Rs 13 crore in Andheri West, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The transaction was registered in September 2025.

The newly acquired property is located in Signature by Lotus, one of Andheri West’s premium developments. The office offers a RERA carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (~1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (~2,095 sq. ft.), along with three dedicated car parking slots.

The deal also incurred a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Andheri West is among Mumbai’s most sought-after commercial hubs, well-connected by road, rail, and metro, and located close to the airport. The locality’s proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel makes it a preferred choice for both businesses and professionals.

This purchase comes shortly after Kartik bought a 2,000 sq. ft. land parcel worth Rs 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug. Speaking about that investment, the actor had said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today - close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

Kartik now joins a growing list of Bollywood stars making strategic property investments, from luxury land parcels in Alibaug to prime commercial spaces in Mumbai. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon already own properties in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an exciting lineup with films including Anurag Basu’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for Valentine’s Day 2026, and Naagzilla, set for release in August 2026.