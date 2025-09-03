'I Plan To Build My Own Home There': Kartik Aaryan Buys Plot In Alibaug Worth ₹ 2 Crore

Instagram: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, and now, he is all set to become neighbours with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor has bought a 2,000 sq. ft. plot worth Rs. 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug.

According to Hindustan Times, while talking about his new investment, the actor said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

In 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft. land in Alibaug for Rs. 10 crore. Later, Kriti bought a 2,000 sq ft. plot in Sol de Alibaug. It looks like Alibaug is going to be a new destination for Bollywood celebs' holiday home. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan already has a house there.

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Talking about Kartik's movies, the actor has films like Anurag Basu's next, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Naagzilla lined up. The Anurag Basu's film is slated to release on Diwali this year, but reportedly it has been postponed to 2026.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit the big screens during Valentine's Day weekend next year. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. And Naagzilla is scheduled to release in Sugust 2026. Clearly, the actor has a very interesting line up.