Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 17: Mihir Tells Angad He Is Adopted, Kicks Him & Vrinda Out Of His House

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Monday, November 17), Noina and Mihir return to Shantiniketan from the temple in a furious state after learning that Angad and Vrinda have already gotten married. Noina tells Mitali that she will no longer be marrying Angad.

Mitali breaks down completely and loses control. She screams Angad’s name repeatedly before collapsing. The entire family is thrown into panic. The guests start murmuring that this is a bad omen and taunt Noina and Mitali.

Noina lashes out at the guests who question Mitali and the wedding. Mihir steps in and tells everyone that it is their family matter and they will handle it themselves. Noina’s former business partner comments that she should have a partner in her life and implies that all these problems are happening because she is single.

He also scolds Mihir and blames him for Angad running away from the wedding. He also claims that he has always stood by Noina. Mihir loses his temper and tells him to keep quiet. He makes it clear that he himself is there for Noina and asks the man to leave the house immediately. Noina then breaks down in front of Mihir.

Mitali regains consciousness. Just then, newlyweds Angad and Vrinda arrive. Everyone is shocked to see them. As Angad starts to step inside the house, Mihir shouts, "Vahi ruk, ek kadam bhi andar mat rakhna."

Angad tries to talk to Mihir, but Mihir refuses to listen even once. Angad reminds Mihir that he, too, had been engaged to someone else and had married Tulsi because he truly loved her.

Mihir blames Tulsi and says that everything is her fault. Vrinda tries to explain the situation to Mihir, but he lashes out at her and doesn’t let her speak. Angad requests Mitali to reveal the truth to everyone.

Meanwhile, Mihir hands Vrinda a blank cheque and accuses her of marrying Angad for money. He says that he has no relationship with Vrinda. Angad responds that she is now his wife and pleads him not to speak to her that way. But Mihir says, "Mere liye ye ek chor ki beti chor hai."

Angad folds his hands and pleads with Mihir, saying that he cannot hear anything against Vrinda. Mihir, however, severs all ties with Angad and throws him out of the house. He declares that Angad is not his biological son, but someone he had adopted. Mihir reveals that Angad is actually the son of Anupam Kapadia, leaving everyone in shock. Despite this, Angad tries to touch Mihir’s feet, but Mihir refuses to bless him.

Shobha and Gayatri try to reason with Mihir, but he refuses to listen to anyone. Tulsi is still at the temple when Hemant informs her that Mihir has severed all ties with Angad. Hemant advises her to return home, but Tulsi insists that she will try to make Mihir understand. Hemant warns her that Mihir is too angry to listen to anyone right now.

Meanwhile, Mihir drinks alcohol and goes to meet Noina.