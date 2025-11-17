'Grateful, Proud': Tiger Shroff Reacts After Being Named Brand Ambassador For Maharashtra Govt's Football Programme

The Maharashtra government on Monday (November 17) announced Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its ‘Maha-Deva’ football programme, which is designed to provide international exposure to football players from rural and tribal areas.

The programme is also reportedly in discussions to bring global football star Lionel Messi on board with an aim to further raise its profile and attract attention to emerging talent from less-represented regions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the signing of a five-year agreement, said the initiative will give players from rural areas a platform to showcase their skills at an international level.

“The ‘Maha-Deva’ football initiative will provide an international platform to players from rural areas,” he said.

Tiger, who will participate in awareness campaigns, promotional events, and digital campaigns for the programme, said he is “grateful for the opportunity to contribute in whatever way I can to the growth of sports in our state.” He added that young players have passion and potential but need the right support to succeed.

Grateful for the opportunity to contribute in whatever way I can to the growth of sports in our state. Our kids have so much passion and potential they just need the right support. Proud to stand behind this initiative and excited for what’s ahead. ❤️⚽ https://t.co/D9MtTsspvP — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 17, 2025

The agreement was signed between the School Education and Sports Department, the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), and Tiger.

According to the official release, the programme will select 30 boys and an equal number of girls through the Western India Football Association (WIFA). Selected participants will receive football training, educational support, and opportunities to gain international exposure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in the film Baaghi 4. He is all set to play the lead role in Ram Madhvani's spiritual action thriller. The shot of the film will begin in 2026.