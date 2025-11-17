Tiger Shroff Named Brand Ambassador For Maharashtra’s 'Maha-Deva' Football Talent Initiative | PRADNESH_K

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to promote football talent in rural and tribal regions by appointing Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its ambitious ‘Maha-Deva’ Football Talent Development Initiative. The programme aims to provide young footballers from underprivileged and remote areas with opportunities to prove themselves at the international level.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Varsha government residence in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, between the School Education and Sports Department, the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), and Tiger Shroff.

Key Officials and Partners Attend Signing Ceremony

The signing ceremony was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Sports Department Sanjay Khandare, MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi, Joint CEO Aman Mittal, Sports Department Deputy Secretary Sunil Pandhare, actor Tiger Shroff, and Nahar Group founder and chairman Sukhraj Nahar.

On this occasion, Sukhraj Nahar also announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF), further strengthening the programme’s support system.

Programme to Identify and Nurture Young Football Talent

The ‘Maha-Deva’ programme has received a major push with Tiger Shroff agreeing to serve as its brand ambassador for the next five years. The initiative focuses on identifying exceptional football talent among boys and girls across Maharashtra and nurturing them through structured development.

Using WIFA’s scouting network, the project will select 30 boys and 30 girls, who will receive technical training, academic assistance, and opportunities to participate at the international level. This holistic approach aims to help young players build strong sporting careers and gain exposure beyond state boundaries.

MITRA Exploring Tie-Up with Lionel Messi

In a notable development, MITRA is working on bringing global football superstar Lionel Messi on board. If successful, this association would elevate the programme’s global profile and draw international attention to Maharashtra’s grassroots sports development efforts.

Tiger Shroff to Lead Promotions and Youth Engagement

As part of his responsibilities, Tiger Shroff will actively participate in awareness campaigns, public events, promotional drives, and digital outreach initiatives connected to the ‘Maha-Deva’ programme. All promotional materials featuring him will be released only after his approval. His involvement is expected to significantly boost the programme’s visibility and inspire more young athletes to participate.

A Transformative Step for Maharashtra’s Football Culture

With the combined efforts of the state government, MITRA, and Tiger Shroff, the ‘Maha-Deva’ initiative is set to give Maharashtra’s football culture a transformative boost. The project promises new opportunities, structured guidance, and inspiration for young football enthusiasts across the state marking an important milestone in the journey of grassroots sports development in Maharashtra.