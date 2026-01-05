 Mumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments Disrupted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments Disrupted

Mumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments Disrupted

A short circuit has shut the cath lab at BMC-run Nair Hospital, halting angiography, angioplasty and pacemaker procedures. Patients are being referred elsewhere as damaged equipment awaits repair approval, officials said.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Cath lab at BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central shut after a short circuit disrupted critical cardiac procedures | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 05: The cath lab at the BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central has become non-operational following a short circuit, disrupting critical cardiac treatments and causing severe inconvenience to patients.

Key cardiac procedures suspended

According to hospital sources, the short-circuit incident occurred on Friday. While no injuries or major mishaps were reported, key components of the cath lab equipment were damaged, forcing the facility to shut down. As a result, essential procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, pacemaker implantation, and valve-related interventions have been suspended.

Engineers assess damage, repairs proposed

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In The Future
'The Biggest Threat Is...': Aravind Srinivas Speaks On Why AI Data Centres May Be Less Relevant In The Future
'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Confirming the development, Hospital Dean Dr. Shailesh Mohite said engineers from the equipment manufacturing company have assessed the damage.

“Some parts of the machine were damaged due to the short circuit. The assessment has been completed, and certain components need to be replaced. A proposal for repairs and replacements has been submitted, and work will begin once approvals are received,” he said.

High patient load affected, referrals increased

The shutdown has significantly impacted patients, as the cardiology department at Nair Hospital typically conducts five to eight angiographies daily—sometimes as many as 10 to 12—along with at least two angioplasties every day.

The hospital also regularly performs valve-related procedures and pacemaker implantations for patients with slow heart rates. With the cath lab closed, patients are being referred to other hospitals for treatment.

Approval awaited, restoration expected in two to three days

An official said a proposal has been submitted to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), and a purchase order will soon be issued to the concerned agency to procure critical spare parts.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Empanel Private Centres For MRI Scans As KEM, Nair Hospitals Face Long Delays
article-image

According to a senior official, the process was delayed due to the weekend. However, they stated that efforts are underway to restore the cath lab at the earliest. “We are working to ensure that the machine becomes operational within the next two to three days,” Dr. Mohite added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments...

Mumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To...

Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet...

Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet...

Mumbai News: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshans For Angararki Sankashti Chaturthi...

Mumbai News: Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshans For Angararki Sankashti Chaturthi...

Shocking! Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School; Education Activists...

Shocking! Class 10 Student Dies After Completing Marathon Run In Palghar School; Education Activists...