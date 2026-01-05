Mumbai News: Cath Lab At BMC-Run Nair Hospital Shut After Short Circuit, Cardiac Treatments Disrupted

Cath lab at BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central shut after a short circuit disrupted critical cardiac procedures | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 05: The cath lab at the BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central has become non-operational following a short circuit, disrupting critical cardiac treatments and causing severe inconvenience to patients.

Key cardiac procedures suspended

According to hospital sources, the short-circuit incident occurred on Friday. While no injuries or major mishaps were reported, key components of the cath lab equipment were damaged, forcing the facility to shut down. As a result, essential procedures such as angiography, angioplasty, pacemaker implantation, and valve-related interventions have been suspended.

Engineers assess damage, repairs proposed

Confirming the development, Hospital Dean Dr. Shailesh Mohite said engineers from the equipment manufacturing company have assessed the damage.

“Some parts of the machine were damaged due to the short circuit. The assessment has been completed, and certain components need to be replaced. A proposal for repairs and replacements has been submitted, and work will begin once approvals are received,” he said.

High patient load affected, referrals increased

The shutdown has significantly impacted patients, as the cardiology department at Nair Hospital typically conducts five to eight angiographies daily—sometimes as many as 10 to 12—along with at least two angioplasties every day.

The hospital also regularly performs valve-related procedures and pacemaker implantations for patients with slow heart rates. With the cath lab closed, patients are being referred to other hospitals for treatment.

Approval awaited, restoration expected in two to three days

An official said a proposal has been submitted to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), and a purchase order will soon be issued to the concerned agency to procure critical spare parts.

According to a senior official, the process was delayed due to the weekend. However, they stated that efforts are underway to restore the cath lab at the earliest. “We are working to ensure that the machine becomes operational within the next two to three days,” Dr. Mohite added.

