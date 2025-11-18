Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 18: Noina Attempts Suicide, Mihir Jumps Into Water To Save Her

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, November 18), Tulsi is at the temple and tells Hemant that she wants to go home, but he refuses. He explains that Mihir is very angry because of Angad, and it wouldn't be right for her to return home at this moment.

Tulsi says she wants to talk to Mitali and find out why she backed out from telling Angad that she doesn’t want to marry him. But Hemant tells her that doing this will only make things worse.

Malti sees the news about Angad and Vrinda’s wedding on TV and becomes very happy. She starts planning to buy a new house in Bandra with her daughter-in-law Supriya. Just then, Angad and Vrinda arrive. Malti pretends to be shocked to see them and quickly accepts them.

Malti then wonders why no one from the Virani family came with the newlyweds. Vrinda explains that Mihir did not accept their marriage and has broken all ties with them. She adds that she and Angad now have nowhere to stay. Hearing this, Malti faints.

Mihir drinks heavily, and Kiran tries hard to stop him, but Mihir doesn’t listen to him.

Vrinda’s brother tells Angad that he and Vrinda can stay at his house in the chawl, but Malti and Supriya are not in his favour.

Suchitra calls Mihir and tells him that Noina has left the house and gone somewhere. She says Noina is extremely upset because Angad broke off his marriage with Mitali. Suchitra also informs Mihir that Noina has gone near a bridge.

Mihir rushes to the spot and sees Noina standing on the bridge, trying to jump into the water to end her life. Mihir shouts her name and begs her to come down. But Noina, crying uncontrollably, says that because of what happened to Mitali, her life has been ruined. She says, “I couldn’t do anything for my daughter. I have no right to live.”

Noina doesn’t listen to Mihir and jumps. Mihir immediately jumps after her.