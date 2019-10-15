Video: Alia drops the F-bomb on stage, leaves Kareena shocked, KJo asks ‘Is this how I raised you?’ 

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made a hilarious faux pas at the Jio MAMI film festival in Mumbai. The Raazi star was left embarrassed when she dropped the F-bomb by mistake, while sharing the stage with her idol and actress Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker-mentor Karan Johar.
A video from the event shows Alia speaking highly of Kareena and how she manages work and being a mom non-stop. “She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us,” she said. Alia then went on to talk about how she and friends always talk about Kareena’s gym looks and more when she said, “Rocking that track pant with a pout, it’s just f**king..!” She stopped short after realising what she had just said, and covered her mouth, laughing at the same time.
Kareena, who sat beside Alia was left shocked, however Karan did not hear what Alia had said and asked Kareena about it. When he was told what just happened, he schooled Alia, “Is this how I raised you?” The shocked audience laughed out loud at Karan’s words.
Watch the video here:
Karan also talked to the duo about Alia’s relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. When Karan asked Alia if she ever imagined there would be a day she might be Kareena’s sister-in-law, she replied, “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world!”To which, Alia responded, “Honestly I never thought about it but I don’t want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Johar said whenever and if ever it has to happen, both Kareena and him “will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali!”
On work front, Karan, Alia and Kareena will come together for his upcoming project, Takht. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)