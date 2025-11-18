Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Will Give Her Husband 'Adult Wali Pappi' - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 19 | YouTube

It’s Bigg Boss 19 Family Week, and there are several moments that are sure to tug at your heartstrings. Ashnoor Kaur's moments with her father were surely very heart-touching. Now, Gaurav Khanna, meeting his wife, Akansha Chamola, has brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Their heartfelt moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is now going viral on social media.

As Akansha enters the house, Bigg Boss asks Gaurav to freeze. Wondering where Gaurav is, Akansha rushes to the changing area. Soon, Bigg Boss releases Gaurav, and Akansha jumps in excitement, hugging him while thanking Bigg Boss. As they hold hands and enter the house, Gaurav is asked to freeze again.

That moment Akansha says, "Release kar do warna mai Gaurav ko adult wali pappi de dungi (Release him or else I will give him an adult kiss)." As she says this, the entire house cheers for them. The promo ends teasing viewers as Akansha moves towards her husband to kiss him.

Most awaited reunion in house - Gaurav Khanna met his wife Akansha 😍pic.twitter.com/vFGHt6MF8J — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2025

As the video has gone viral on social media, a user commented, "Omgg not a GK fan but literally loving Akanshaa😭❤️...kya cartoon h bhai😂😂....isko late BB! She's so entertaining...bhar bhar k content deti😂Chalo finalllly BB got something to put in GK's journey vdo🤣." Another called Akansha "Bigg Boss material."

That wink.. Akku is such a kiddo..what a cutest promo #GauravKhanna #BB19 — Opsora needs prayer only now🤲 (@Being_romeli) November 18, 2025

Omgg not a GK fan but literally loving Akanshaa😭❤️...kya cartoon h bhai😂😂....isko late BB! She's so entertaining...bhar bhar k content deti😂



Chalo finalllly BB got something to put in GK's journey vdo🤣 — Rituparna (@RituparnaS05) November 18, 2025

Gaurav ki wife Bigg boss material hai..… ek dam bold 😂 — CA Rakesh (@albelaindian) November 18, 2025

Who Is Gaurav Khanna's Wife, Akansha Chamola?

Akansha Chamola is a 41-year-old television actress. She started her acting career with the television soap 'Swaragini' in 2015. She was later also seen in 'Bhootu', 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', and 'Can You See Me.'

Akansha was born and brought up in Mumbai. She did her post-graduation in Commerce before entering the entertainment world. In Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav revealed that he met the love of his life while on an audition. At first, Gaurav introduced himself as Rakesh and called himself an experienced person. Later, when Akansha got to know who Gaurav really is, she gave a smile, with the actor saying, "Hasee Toh Phasee. Main phas gaya."

Gaurav and Akansha got married on November 24, 2016, in the former's hometown, Kanpur. The couple is often questioned about their family planning. In Bigg Boss 19 show, Gaurav accepted that he is ready to have kids, but his wife is not.