Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Mallik To Join Amaal Mallik During Family Week? Fans Brace For 'Double Trouble'

It’s Bigg Boss 19 family week, and fans are eager to see what unfolds on the show. Reports suggest that Amaal Mallik’s brother, Armaan Mallik, may enter the house to cheer him up. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet.

As per BBTak 's reports, "Pranit More brother and Amaal Mallik brother Armaan Mallik has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house today." An excited Bigg Boss 19 viewers commented, "Wohooo ...Mallik brothers magic will happen."

However, another showed his disagreement to Armaan's entry, saying, "Celebs like Armaan, Deepak Chahar, Shehnaaz should not be allowed to enter in family week as this will be unfair as it impacts voters directly ( viewers manipulation)." Another dubbed the duo, "Amaal and Armaan's double trouble."

Wohooo ...Mallik brothers magic will happen — BajajFan (@Bigbosss_Tak) November 18, 2025

Celebs like armaan, deepak chahar, shehnaaz should not be allowed to enter in family week as this will be unfair as it impacts voters directly ( viewers manipulation) — Shrey (@ChakDe_Phatte) November 18, 2025

Amaal and Armaan's double trouble — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) November 18, 2025

I'm really excited to see both of them together 🤩🥹 Armaan & Amaal together 🥳🥳 — 𝗔𝗱𝘃.𝗦𝗥 (@jannat_rongikar) November 18, 2025

A few days ago, Armaan cheered for his brother on social media. He took to his Instagram story urging fans to vote for Amaal. Armaan wrote, "As Bigg Boss enters its final phase, your support for my brother Amaal Mallik means more than ever. Please head to the @jiohotstar app and cast your vote for him! FYI- you can vote more than once, so shower him with all the love."

Armaan has often supported his brother on social media. Earlier, he said, "Sometimes I feel so bad seeing all this negativity around Amaal since the day he stepped in the Bigg Boss house people just don't know him and the kind of person he is people are just misunderstanding him for no reason (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akansha Chamola To Enter House

Gaurav Khanna's wife Akansha Chamola will be entering the show and the coupe's video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Akansha can be seen asking Bigg Boss to unfreeze Gaurav; otherwise, she will give him 'adult wali pappi'. Soon as Akansha said this, the entire house cheered in excitement.

In today's episode (November 18), Gaurav and Akansha will also be seen going on a date night. The couple will also allegedly be playing the ration task.

