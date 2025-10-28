The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With New Threat In This Season; Here's To Know More About The Anticipated Series

The Family Man Season 3 | Photo Credit: Prime Video

After a long wait, Manoj Bajpayee's beloved spy thriller, The Family Man, is finally returning. Created by Raj and DK, the series is celebrated for its blend of action, humor, and emotion. The upcoming season promises to raise the stakes, featuring more action and greater challenges along with intense emotional conflicts. Fans will once again have the opportunity to see Manoj Bajpayee portray Srikant Tiwari, as he juggles his dual life as a government agent and a family man, confronting dangers that are closer to home than ever before.

The Family Man Season 3: Streaming details

The series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 21, 2025. The streaming platform shared the engaging teaser on X and wrote, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback 👀 #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21." The series is based on themes of balancing a high-stakes secret job with a normal family life, exploring the juxtaposition of everyday middle-class struggles with the intense world of counter-terrorism.

Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback 👀

#TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21 pic.twitter.com/L6DoA2conL — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 28, 2025

Storyline

The Family Man is a series centered around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class individual employed as a senior officer at India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). He seeks to shield the nation from terrorists while managing the demands of his secretive and challenging job alongside his somewhat unstable family situation. The story focuses on his efforts to thwart significant terrorist schemes such as Mission Zulfiqar while dealing with his family life, which consists of his spouse, two kids, and their daily challenges.

The Family Man Season 3 will introduce new faces

The upcoming series is set to introduce new faces, including Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera, who step in as key antagonists. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, the returning ensemble cast includes Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Gul Panag as Salon Bhatt, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, and Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, among others.