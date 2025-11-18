Vishal Dadlani Finally Appears On Kaun Banega Crorepati After 25 Years; Indian Idol Judge Says, 'I Tried Everything I Could'

Kaun Banega Crorepati | Instagram

In one of the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Vishal Dadlani will be sitting on the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan's hosted show. Vishal took to social media to address how it has been a dream come true moment for him to appear on KBC. The singer then recalled sending texts back in the day to make it to the show.

Vishal wrote, "This is a 25-year old dream come true!!! I’ve always wanted to be on #KaunBanegaCrorepati!" The singer further rejoiced finally making it to the KBC by saying, "I used to send the texts, tried the fastest finger first game on TV, tried everything I could! Finally made it!!"

Vishal further went on to thank Sony TV for sending him to the hot seat. The singer also thanked Amitabh Bachchan for being "kind and warm" to him.

As the photo of Vishal and Amitabh went viral on social media, Farah Khan commented on it, "Hope you won sm money too." To this, Vishal replied with some banter, saying, "For a cause you’ll approve of, I think." Furthermore, fans in the comment section congratulated Vishal for having his dream come true moment.

KBC 17: When Will Vishal Dadlani's Episode Release?

Vishal Dadlani's episode will be released on Sony TV on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Stay tuned to the channel at 9 pm to watch the new episodes. The new episodes of KBC Season 17 air every Monday to Friday.

KBC 17 Upcoming Episode Guest

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, fans will see the cast of The Family Man Season 3 appearing. The guest members who will be taking the hot seat are Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi. In the promo, Manoj is seen entertaining the fans by saying the Deewaar film's dialogue in Bhojpuri.