Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless, Flaunts 6-Pack Abs & Tosses T-Shirt To Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy As Baaghi 4 Goes Houseful– VIDEO

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is enjoying the success of his recently released film Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on September 5, clashing with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. On Sunday, September 7, the 35-year-old star surprised fans at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai, where he held up the houseful board and flashed a wide, beaming smile.

Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless, Throws T-Shirt To Fans

In a jaw-dropping moment, the actor took off his green sleeveless ribbed T-shirt and flaunted his perfectly sculpted six-pack abs, which left fans screaming with excitement. The video, now viral, shows Tiger tossing his T-shirt into the sea of screaming admirers as a gift.

Check out the video:

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

Baaghi 4 opened to Rs 17.15 crore worldwide. On day two, India collections dipped to Rs 9 crore, bringing its domestic gross to Rs 25.25 crore. Adding Rs 3.25 crore from overseas, the film’s worldwide total now stands at Rs 28.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the drop, Tiger Shroff’s actioner continues to draw attention.

Baaghi 4

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir in key roles.

CBFC Cuts

The CBFC asked Baaghi 4 makers to cut 23 visual and audio scenes, including violent sequences of throats being slit, hands chopped, and sword killings, as well as shots involving Jesus Christ’s statue. Dialogues with words like 'bhang,' 'condom,' and abusive terms were muted or replaced. An 11-second scene of excessive violence was also removed.

In the line, "Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha", the word 'condom' was muted. In the line, "Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God" was replaced with "Sab dekhte reh jayenge". "Woh bhi darta hai mujhse" was deleted while "Don khoke, ekdum ok" was muted.

Marking the fourth instalment of the Baaghi series, Tiger's latest action thriller follows the 2016 original with Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 2 with Disha Patani, and Baaghi 3 that saw Shraddha’s return.