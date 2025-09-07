Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 7: Mihir Plans Noina & Vikram's Breakfast Date, Pari Creates Chaos Again

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 41, Written Update:

The episode begins with Vikram telling Noina that Mihir feels there could be a couple, to which Noina replies that she does not feel the same way. Mihir, upset, tells Tulsi how she had kept had invited his friends for dinner but was unavailable for them. Tulsi explains that if a child (Nandini) at home is upset, she cannot enjoy herself with guests around.

Pari video calls Mihir, looking visibly upset, and shares how Sandhya spilled coffee on her books. While Tulsi suggests that Sandhya might have done it accidentally, Pari insists that Sandhya did it on purpose to trouble her. Mihir promises to talk to his family, but Pari refuses, saying she will handle it herself.

After the call ends, Mihir expresses his concern to Tulsi, telling her that before the marriage, Ajay and his family were willing to let Pari continue her studies, but now they are creating unnecessary drama.

The next morning, Mihir plans a breakfast 'date' for Noina and Vikram. He asks them to arrive at the same cafe, making them believe it is a breakfast with him, while in reality, it is a date planned specifically for Noina and Vikram.

Pari helps Indira in the kitchen. After Indira leaves to serve Naveen his breakfast, she instructs Pari to serve him chai with artificial sweetener, as he has diabetes. Pari agrees, but once Indira leaves, Pari deliberately adds sugar to Naveen's tea.

Noina tells her sister that she will not leave the city, explaining that she is in one-sided love with Mihir. She shares how earlier she had considered leaving because she was heartbroken, but now she wants to stay and live in front of Mihir. While her sister warns her to be practical or she might ruin Mihir and Tulsi's marriage, Noina tells her that she will do nothing drastic. She adds that her one-sided love is enough for her in this life, and in the next life, she will ensure Tulsi is not around Mihir at all.

At the breakfast table, Naveen begins feeling unwell, leaving the family tense. When Indira checks his sugar levels, they are high. Later, the house help reveals that Naveen might have drank the tea served by Pari, exposing her. Indira is shocked and furious and calls Pari.

Pari cunningly apologises, claiming she would not have added sugar if she had been informed earlier, repeatedly insisting that Indira did not tell her, while Indira continues to assert that she did.

Ajay, overhearing the conversation, suggests that Pari might have missed Indira's instructions since she has been busy studying and sleep-deprived. Pari repeats that she was not informed, but Ajay sides with Indira, saying his mother never lies, and asks Pari to apologise.

Minutes later, Pari calls Mihir to complain about the incident, saying that Ajay’s family refused to believe her and that Ajay made her apologise and even yelled at her.

Later, Ajay calmly reassures Pari that he knows she did not intentionally add sugar to Naveen’s tea, but Pari insists that she did not feel responsible for it.