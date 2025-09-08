 'Salman Khan Is Badtameez, Gunda': Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out At Actor, Calls His Family 'Vindictive' & Controlling
'Salman Khan Is Badtameez, Gunda': Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out At Actor, Calls His Family 'Vindictive' & Controlling

Abhinav Kashyap, who is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's brother, had a major fallout with Salman Khan and his family in 2010 when Dabangg released. Once again, ahead of the blockbuster film completing 15 years, Abhinav called Salman a 'gunda' and said he is not interested in acting. Abhinav called Salman a "gunda" and the "father of the star system in Bollywood"

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Salman Khan's Dabangg, has make some shocking allegations against the actor and his family. For those unversed, Abhinav had a major fallout with the Khan family in 2010 when the film released on the big screens. Once again, ahead of the blockbuster film completing 15 years, Abhinav called Salman a 'gunda' and said he is not interested in acting.

In an interview with Screen, Abhinav said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person)."

Abhinav, who is Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap's brother, further called Salman the "father of the star system in Bollywood"

"He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you," he reportedly stated.

Abhinav shared that Anurag also had to face troubles while working on Tere Naam. "How would he guide or advice me? He told me before Dabangg that you won’t be able to make a film with Salman. He just didn’t tell in great detail that why I won’t be able to make a movie with him. He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures," Abhinav said.

"Anurag left the film eventually. He wrote the script of Tere Naam. Boney Kapoor misbehaved with him, then he left it. They didn’t give him credit also. The exact same thing that happened with me. The basis of any good film is a good script," Abhinav added.

Abhinav has also worked on films like Jung, Besharam, Paanch and Yuva.

