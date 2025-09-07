Did Salman Khan Take A Dig At Donald Trump With His 'Peace Prize' Remark During Weekend Ka Vaar Of Bigg Boss 19?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan created a stir during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Saturday (September 6), when he lashed out at contestant Farrhana Bhatt, who calls herself a "peace activist."

Reprimanding her for her language, instigating fights and making issues out of trivial matters, Salman said she calls herself a peace activist, but inside the Bigg Boss house, she is doing the exact opposite.

Salman said, "Peace activist ka matlab ye hota hai ki jhagade ho rahe hai aur ye jaake suljha de, dosti kara de. Ye ho kya raha hai? Puri duniya mein jo sabse zyada trouble faila rahe hain, unko hi peace prize chahiye (A peace activist is supposed to resolve conflicts and bring people together. But what's happening? Around the world, those who create the most trouble are the ones demanding peace prizes)."

Aaj toh Salman ne Trump ki bhi leli 🤣



"Puri duniya mein jo sabse zyada trouble faila rahe hain, unko hi peace prize chahiye" 🙃#BiggBoss19 #SalmanKhan#AbhishekBajaj #FarhanaBhatt #AshnoorKaur pic.twitter.com/VBPzmP3tuQ — RADHA SINGH (@MeenaNirbahy) September 6, 2025

Did Salman take a dig at Trump?

It was this last remark that caught everyone's attention. Soon after the episode aired, netizens speculated that Salman's statement was a subtle dig at US President Donald Trump.

For context, Trump has often pushed for recognition as a global peacemaker and had reportedly asked several nations to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Last month, his national security adviser even suggested in the Oval Office that Trump deserved the award for helping normalise relations between Israel and some Arab states.

While Trump's supporters hailed his efforts, critics argued that his record contradicted the image of a "peacemaker." The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world's most prestigious international honours.

Netizens react to Salman's comment

Reacting to Salman's comment, an X user wrote, "Salman ne peace activist #FarhanaBhat ke saath peace preacher trump ko bhi lapete mein le liya 😂😂😂#BB19 #BiggBoss19."

Another wrote, "#SalmanKhan being Salman Khan 🤣He took a dig at Dolund trump during Hosting #Biggboss19."

"Lmao 😂 Salman was bashing Farhana but ended up bashing Donald Trump indirectly..... collateral damage at its finest," another post read.

Here's how others reacted:

Salman Sir ne ek bahut achi baat boli Farhana ko ki tum Peace Activist ho? Aaj kal wahi log sabse jyada bullshit kar rahe hai jinko Nobel prize chahiye. 1 teer se 2 nishane. Pehli Farhana aur dusra Donald Trump😂. Salman sir tussi great ho #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #ColorsTv — Akanksha Kapur (@AkankshaKapur4) September 6, 2025

Lmao 😂 Salman was bashing Farhana but ended up bashing Donald Trump indirectly..... collateral damage at its finest! #BB19 #BiggBoss #Biggboss19 #FarhanaBhatt — Sasha (@Sasha_Bbee) September 6, 2025

I started watching BB from today & was just watching it right now & realised Salman took a dig at Trump



"Ye ho jya raha hai ki duniya mai jo sabse jyada trouble faila rahe hai unko hi Peace Prize chahiye"😂😂 — ADITYA (@ItsABhere) September 6, 2025

Dolund trump ko bhi lapeta hai salman ne 😭😭

Duniya mein Jo sabse jyada trouble faila rhe hai unko hi peace prize chaiye 😭😭 #BB19 #BiggBoss19 — grokgrok (@Mosambi_Greenie) September 6, 2025

Salman Khan ne toh trump ko bhi troll kar diya 😭🤣😂😂🔥🔥#BiggBoss19#SalmanKhan — .🙂‍↔️ (@ibeingnice) September 6, 2025

Perfect indirect shot by Salman Khan at Trump!



“Jo duniya main sabse zyaada trouble create kar rahe hain.. unhe hi peace price chaiye” 🤣🤣#SalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss19 #FarhanaBhatt #DonaldTrump — MasalaNation (@MasalaNation) September 6, 2025

Salman Khan targeted Donald Trump in Bigg Boss without taking his name. 🔥🔥🔥



SALMAM KHAN : Ho kya Raha hai puri duniya me? Jo sabse jyada trouble faila rhe hai, unhe hi peace prize chahiye 🔥🔥 — Shashank anand (@SR_anand555) September 6, 2025

The latest season of Bigg Boss has already packed in plenty of drama and entertainment. In just two weeks, the contestants have managed to grab headlines for multiple reasons, making it clear that this season is shaping up to be an exciting one.